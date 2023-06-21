Florida softball is slated to bring in another player of the year. Who is it?

The Florida Gators softball team knows a thing or two about players of the year.

During the 2023 season, Florida shortstop Skylar Wallace was named the SEC's Player of the Year, as well as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Division I Player of the Year.

As of Tuesday morning, the Gators are slated to add another player of the year to their roster as Florida softball signee Ava Brown was named Gatorade's National Player of the Year, which not only recognizes athletes for their on-field performances, but also their commitment to the classroom and impact to the community.

Brown, who hails from Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Texas, beat out over half a million other high school softball players nationwide. And it wasn't by accident.

In her senior season, Brown led her team to a 44-1 record and Lake Creek's second consecutive Class 5A state championship. As the Lions' ace pitcher, Brown boasted a record of 27-0 when in the circle and maintained a 0.53 ERA. Over her high school career, Brown accumulated a record of 81-0 with 830 strikeouts.

From the plate, Brown owns a .462 batting average and tallied nine home runs in her senior campaign.

“Stats can sometimes be misleading, but in Ava Brown’s case, they accurately reflect an amazingly accomplished high school career, especially in 2023,” said Brentt Eads, president and executive editor of Extra Innings Softball. "She’s one of the most productive high school players of the past two decades."

Brown's on-field success and her 3.55 GPA paved the way for her to sign her letter of intent with Tim Walton and the Florida Gators, who grabbed the top recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Joining Brown as freshmen this coming season is fellow pitching standout Keagan Rothrock, who was named Gatorade's National Player of the Year in 2022; Mia Williams, who is the daughter of former UF basketball player Jason Williams; Alyssa Hovermale; Ariel Kowalewski; and Cassidy McLellan.