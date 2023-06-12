3 names that could replace recently fired Mike Bosch as Florida softball's pitching coach

When Tim Walton and the Florida Gators' softball program announced that they'd be heading in a different direction when it came to the program's pitching coach, UF softball fans breathed a sigh of relief.

The Gators' softball program announced Thursday that Mike Bosch, who had coached the team's pitchers for five seasons, had been relieved of his duties after a shaky 2023 campaign from Florida's bullpen.

The instant reaction of many was to ship a blank check to Oklahoma associate head coach Jennifer Rocha, who coached the Gators' pitching staff through a time of dominance from 2006 to 2018. However, considering the Sooners just won their third consecutive national championship and it feels as though Rocha is next in line to coach at her alma mater, a return to Gainesville seems unlikely.

With the promise of a nationwide search for the program's next pitching coach, here are three names to listen for as Walton and the Gators look for their bullpen's next leader.

Florida softball alumna Jenny Gladding Denischuk

Jenny Gladding Denischuk got her start under legendary coach Mike Candrea in Arizona. But after her two seasons with the Wildcats, Gladding Denischuk transfered to the University of Florida in 2003 and started rewriting the record books with the Gators, including the school record for single season strikeouts with 285.

In her two seasons at Florida, Gladding Denischuk posted season ERAs of 1.38 and 0.50 across a combined 334 IP.

After graduating in 2004, Gladding Denischuk went on to ignite her coaching career as a private instructor in Orlando, followed by a brief head coaching stint at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

In 2006, Gladding Denischuk returned to Gainesville and served as an assistant coach from 2006-2012. In that span, Denischuk helped mentor the likes of Stacey Nelson, Stephanie Brombacher and Hannah Rogers.

In 2013, Gladding Denischuk was hired as an assistant with the Florida Pride, a member of the USSSA and later served as the USSSA's National Director of Futures Programs.

In 2019, Gladding Denischuk returned to the coaching ranks, taking an assistant coaching position at Indian River State College, where she has served as the Pioneers' pitching coach for five seasons.

As a Florida native with established ties to the Florida program and ample coaching experience, don't be surprised if Gladding Denischuk makes a third appearance in Gainesville shortly.

Former Arizona pitcher, pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney

Though the Arizona Wildcats' pitching staff struggled mightily in 2023, when news came out that Arizona softball and Taryne Mowatt-McKinney were parting ways, it came as a surprise to most.

Mowatt-McKinney spent her playing career with the Wildcats under Candrea and helped Arizona grab back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007. In 2007, Mowatt-McKinney was named the WCWS MVP and later won a pair of ESPYs.

After her playing career, Mowatt-McKinney went on to coach at California Baptist and Ole Miss − two stops that saw her bolster the bullpen.

Mowatt-McKinney returned to her alma mater in October of 2017 and helped Arizona's pitchers maintain sub-2.00 ERAs for three seasons and helped the Wildcats make a run to the WCWS in 2022.

This past season, however, the Wildcats' bullpen ran into trouble as it posted a team ERA of 4.26 as Arizona missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986.

Former Virginia Tech pitching coach Doug Gillis

Many UF softball fans probably remember Florida's last trip to Virginia Tech, where the Gators upset the Hokies in the Blacksburg Super Regional, paving the way for Florida to reach the 2022 Women's College World Series.

Heading into the series against the Hokies, all the talk was about Virginia Tech's pitching staff, which then consisted of All-American Keely Rochard (1.89 ERA), who was named the ACC's Pitcher of the Year in 2022, and Emma Lemley (2.12 ERA).

Piloting Virginia Tech's pitching staff was Doug Gillis, who was hired by the Hokies in 2018 after stints at Kennesaw State and Missouri.

Midway through this season, there were grumblings that Gillis was no longer with the Virginia Tech softball program. The Roanoke Times confirmed the reports on April 4 with information from VT's athletic director Whit Babcock.

“We felt it was best that he no longer be on the staff,” Babcock said.

However, no further information was provided regarding Gillis' dismissal.

Obviously, the situation seems to have happened in muddy water. Surely Walton won't bring in someone whose baggage would paint his program in bad light. But if Walton and the Gators are okay turning their cheek at whatever might've happened in Blacksburg, Gillis is certainly a name to watch.