Why Florida softball parted ways with pitching coach after turbulent 2023 season

After Florida softball's 2023 campaign, which featured an earlier-than-usual postseason exit and season-long struggles from the bullpen, Tim Walton and the Gators announced on Thursday the firing of assistant coach Mike Bosch.

"At the conclusion of the season Mike and I sat down and discussed the year and his career here as our pitching coach. We decided that moving in a different direction was best for the program," Walton said. "This was an extremely difficult decision for us to make. Mike is a tremendous man and cares deeply for his athletes and the Gator Softball Program. I wish him, his wife Ellen and his family the absolute best."

Bosch, who onboarded with the Gators in 2018 after serving three seasons as the head coach at Syracuse University, was primarily responsible for developing Florida's staff of pitchers − a position previously held by Jen Rocha, who helped Oklahoma win its third consecutive national championship Thursday night.

When Bosch first arrived, that meant mentoring All-American pitcher Kelly Barnhill during her senior season. It's hard not to look like you know what you're doing when you've got Florida's all time strikeout leader in the circle.

Since then, however, Florida softball's pitching staff has been all but dominant.

Mike Bosch's recent body of work

The recent examples of Elizabeth Hightower, Lexie Delbrey and the 2023 season as a whole all point to Walton's decision to axe Bosch from the staff.

Hightower, who was named an All-American in 2021, put a bookend on her five-year career in Gainesville this spring with a season that continued her downward trend. In 2021, Hightower held an ERA of 1.61 through 156.2 innings of work. That number grew to 2.43 in 2022 and 3.48 in 2023, despite similar innings pitched.

In 2023, Hightower hurled just 88 strikeouts to the 662 batters she faced − a significant decline from 133 she tallied the year prior.

Many of the same patterns could be seen in sophomore pitcher Lexie Delbrey in 2023, though it should be taken with a grain of salt considering Delbrey battled an injury during the offseason between her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Delbrey, who announced her intentions to transfer from the program on May 24, played a pivotal role in Florida's run to the Women's College World Series in 2022. Delbrey has yet to announce her new home and could return next spring.

As a freshman, Delbrey collected five wins during the postseason, including the two game-winning performances that helped Florida upset Virginia Tech in the Blacksburg Super Regional.

Delbrey finished her rookie campaign with a 2.26 ERA, 117 strikeouts and 75 walks through 111.1 innings. In 2023, Delbrey posted a 3.15 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 42 walks through 80 innings of work.

Now what?

Walton will conduct a national search for Bosch's replacement, the program announced Thursday.

And considering the recruiting class Walton and the Gators have coming in next season, the gig in Gainesville should be an attractive one.

In November, Florida softball inked the nation's No. 1 recruiting class that features a pair of Gatorade Player of the Year award winners in Texas' Ava Brown and Indiana's Keagan Rothrock − two pitchers who rank in the Top 4 of MaxPreps' top players in the 2023 class.

Together, Brown and Rothrock should give whoever replaces Bosch a young but strong foundation to work with as Walton and the Gators look to return to the dominance they once had in the bullpen.