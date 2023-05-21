A fitting finish: The same struggles bite Florida softball in season-ending loss to Stanford

Florida saw its 2023 softball campaign come to a close Sunday as the Gators were bounced from the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 11-2 loss to Stanford.

The Gators' season-ending loss was the perfect microcosm of their season as their pitching staff hurled too many walks and their lineup couldn't string together timely hits − two trends the Gators had struggled with all year.

While the Cardinal punched their ticket to next week's Durham Super Regional where a meeting with the Duke Blue Devils awaits, the Gators (38-22) will return to Gainesville and begin their offseason, which will include welcoming the nation's top recruiting class.

Here's how it ended in Palo Alto Sunday evening.

Questionable strike zone costs the Gators, Tim Walton

Florida went with senior Rylee Trlicek to start Sunday's win-or-go-home contest after the left-hander showed good stuff going the distance in the Gators' 10-6 win over Loyola Marymount Saturday night.

On Sunday, after giving up a run in the top of the first inning, Trlicek settled in, forcing the Cardinal to hang a zero in the second. However, Stanford started to figure Trlicek out in the third as its lineup scattered four hits and drew a walk to bring across a pair of runs and force Florida to make a pitching change.

Florida head coach Tim Walton called on fifth-year senior Elizabeth Hightower to get out of the two-out bases-loaded jam, which she did.

In the fourth inning, however, things took a turn for the worse as home plate umpire Jim Bertuzzi began to constrict the strike zone and called balls on Hightower pitches that appeared to go right down the middle.

Walton had seen enough.

En route to visiting Hightower in the circle, Walton had a brief exchange with Bertuzzi. He ejected Walton, who kicked at the clay before returning to the dugout and heading to the closet.

Unfortunately for the Gators, Bertuzzi's questionable calls continued, even earning the remarks of ESPN's broadcasters.

The tight strike zone was tough for Florida's bullpen to combat as Trlicek, Hightower and sophomore Lexie Delbrey combined for nine walks. Stanford's Alana Vawter and Nijaree Canady combined for just a pair of base on balls.

Florida's bats stay alive early, but fizzle down the stretch

The Gators tallied 11 hits in Saturday's nightcap against the Lions. Florida knew if it wanted a chance at knocking off Stanford and forcing the if-necessary game, its lineup would have to pick up where it left off. And at first, it did.

The Gators hit three consecutive singles off Vawter to open the game courtesy of Skylar Wallace, Kendra Falby and Charla Echols, who drove in Wallace with her single up the right side. Sophomore Reagan Walsh would ground out to shortstop but that brought home Falby and gave the Gators a 2-1 lead.

Florida's first trip to the bats was the only time the Gators recorded a multi-hit inning against the Cardinal.

Junior Emiliy Wilkie was the only Gator to tally more than one hit as she posted a 2-for-3 performance. Meanwhile, Stanford saw four batters turn in multi-hit performances; Aly Kaneshiro led the lineup with a 2-for-4 outing and 3 RBI.

Stanford's Emily Young and Sydney Steele helped the Cardinal blow the game wide open in the top of the seventh inning, each knocking home runs, which added four runs to Stanford's lead.

Florida bids farewell to sizable senior class

Sunday's loss to Stanford capped off the college careers of eight players.

The loss of Echols, Hightower and Trlicek are perhaps the most notable considering the impact each had on the program.

Echols' curtain call ends a college career that initially started at Michigan State, but brought her to Florida in 2020. During her time with the Gators, Echols has consistently gather accolades at the national and conference level and has been a productive staple in the lineup and at third base. Echols led the team in RBIs with 68 and held a .360 batting average.

Meanwhile, Florida's pair of veteran pitchers in Hightower and Trlicek have caught their fair share of flak this season. Nonetheless, the tandem has been crucial this season and in the years leading up to their senior campaigns.

In addition to the key trio, the Gators also say goodbye to pitchers Sam Bender, Kinsey Goelz, Bryn Thomas, Sarah Longley and Pal Egan.