2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Stanford Regional: How to watch, and more

For the first time since 2004, the Florida softball team is hitting the road for the first round of the NCAA softball tournament. The Gators head to the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, Calif., where the ninth-ranked Cardinal are hosting UF, Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State.

Florida's attempt to return to the Women's College World Series begins Friday at 6 p.m., against Loyola Marymount at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium.

Should Florida win, it will face the winner of Long Beach State-Stanford, which will be played following the Gators' game against the Lions.

Here's how you can watch Friday's game.

How to watch Florida softball vs. Loyola Marymount NCAA Regional game

Game time: 6 p.m. (3 p.m. PT)

Location: Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif.

Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

