Florida softball's Skylar Wallace earns pair of weekly awards after red-hot week

Few players had the week Florida softball's Skylar Wallace had last week as she and the No. 15 Gators went 3-1 with a win over the University of North Florida and a pair of wins over the 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Following Wallace's brilliant week, Florida's redshirt junior shortstop grabbed weekly accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and the SEC. Wallace was named the NFCA's Louisville Slugger Player of the Week, as well as the SEC's Player of the Week.

With this week's SEC recognition, Wallace has won the honor three times and is the only player in the league to win the award more than once and is only the second player in program history to win the recognition three times in the same season.

After going 2-for-3 from the plate against UNF with a walk, Wallace exploded in Florida's first game against Georgia as she notched a performance that's bound to go down in Florida softball lore.

Helping the Gators to a series-opening 13-4 run-rule win over the Bulldogs, Wallace went 4-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs, making for a performance head coach Tim Walton had few words for.

"That was legit," Walton said.

Wallace's hot weekend continued on Saturday as the Gators edged the Bulldogs 8-7 behind an effort that saw Wallace knock her fourth home run of the series, while also drawing a pair of walks.

Come Sunday, Georgia's pitchers started to shy away from pitching to Wallace, who drew three walks in Florida's series-finale loss.

On the week, Wallace batted .800, while safely reaching base 15 of her 17 plate appearances. Wallace finished the week with a triple, four home runs, seven walks, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. She also successfully stole three bases.