Florida golf: NCAA champion Fred Biondi decides to turn pro
Fred Biondi finished his Florida Gators golf career as both an individual NCAA champion and part of a squad that won UF's fifth national golf title in school history.
On Monday, Biondi announced his decision to turn pro. He will make his professional debut this weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-AM.
Biondi, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, bypassed major exemptions, including The Masters, to join the Korn Ferry Tour and try to earn his PGA Tour card the following year.
National champs:Florida Gator golfers thrive under national championship pressure to take home trophy
Comeback win:Florida Golf: Fred Biondi wins NCAA Individual Championship
Second best:Kirby Smart explains why placing second in SEC football will become a trap | Toppmeyer
Here's a look at Biondi's extensive college achievements:
- 2023 Individual National Champion
- 2023 Second Team All-SEC
- Two-time PING First Team All-American (2022, 2023)
- 2023 SEC Golfer of the Week (Week 15)
- 2023 SEC Golfer of the Week (Week 7)
- 2021-22 Division I GCAA All-America Scholar
- 2022 Golfweek First Team All-American
- 2022 Haskins Award Final Watch List
- 2022 All-SEC First Team
- 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International Team
- 2022 Spring Haskins Award Watch List
- 2022 SEC Co-Golfer of the Week (Week 9)
- 2022 SEC Golfer of the Week (Week 2)
- 2022 Golfweek Player of the Week (Week 2)
- 2021 SEC Community Service Team
- 2020-21 Division I GCAA All-America Scholar
- Earned his bachelor's degree in Finance (Fall 2022)
- Two-time PING All-Region Team (2022, 2023)
- Three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll (2020, 2021, 2022)