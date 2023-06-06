Florida golf: NCAA champion Fred Biondi decides to turn pro

Fred Biondi finished his Florida Gators golf career as both an individual NCAA champion and part of a squad that won UF's fifth national golf title in school history.

On Monday, Biondi announced his decision to turn pro. He will make his professional debut this weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-AM.

Biondi, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, bypassed major exemptions, including The Masters, to join the Korn Ferry Tour and try to earn his PGA Tour card the following year.

Here's a look at Biondi's extensive college achievements: