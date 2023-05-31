Florida men's golf: Inspired comeback lifts Gators to NCAA title match vs. Georgia Tech

The inspired run to the national title for the Florida men's golf team remains alive.

The Gators rallied to knock off rival Florida State 3-2 in match play in the national semifinals, and will face Georgia Tech for the national championship today at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The match will start at 4:35 p.m. ET, with coverage on the Golf Network beginning at 5 p.m.

Ricky Castillo's clinched the win over the Gators against FSU in a playoff, edging FSU's Brett Roberts in 21 holes. Castillo was down two holes down on the 16th tee before beginning his comeback, picking up a stroke on a par on 16 and another on a birdie on 17 to force a playoff.

"All I'm thinking about is giving myself a chance to win the hole," Castillo said. "Me and Brett (Roberts) went back and forth the whole day. It was a really tough match, and neither of us had our best stuff, but both of us grinded out really hard,"

The Gators are vying for their fifth national championship in school history and first under head coach J.C. Deacon, who has received the support of Gator Nation throughout his journey. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin boarded a jet from SEC Spring Meetings to attend today's NCAA Championship match. Florida football coach Billy Napier and basketball coach Todd Golden have been trading texts with Deacon throughout the week, offering their support.