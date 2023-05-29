Florida Golf: Fred Biondi wins NCAA Individual Championship

Florida senior men's golf standout Fred Biondi etched his name in Gator lore, rallying from five strokes down to become just the third UF men's golfer in school history to win an NCAA individual championship.

Biondi shot 3-under 67 at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Ariz., a round that included six birdies. He capped the individual crown by sinking a par putt on 18.

Biondi, from Sau Paulo, Brazil, surpassed Georgia Tech senior Ross Steelman to become UF's first individual men's golf NCAA champion since Nick Gilliam in 2001.

Former Gator golf standout and current PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel was among those who congratulated Biondi on Twitter on Monday night.