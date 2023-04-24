Florida golf: Gators win first Southeastern Conference crown since 2011

It came down to the 18th hole, but the Florida Gators men's golf team got a clutch putt from John DuBois to upset Vanderbilt and win the 2023 SEC Championship at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon's Island, Ga.

It was Florida's first SEC men's golf title since 2011 and first under head coach J.C. Deacon, who was hired in 2014.

"I'm so proud of the culture we have and the family we're building," Deacon said. "This is definitely for the Gator Nation."

DuBois, last year's SEC individual champion, sank the match-clinching 15-foot par putt on the 18th green to secure the 3-1-1 victory over the Commodores, who entered the weekend the No. 1 team in the country.

"I hit it about six out and thought 'That's gotta go,' " DuBois said. "And for sure it did. So it was a really awesome moment."

With the win, Florida has earned an automatic qualification to the NCAA Regionals, scheduled for May 15-17. The location where the Gators are headed will be announced on May 3 with the selection show airing live on Golf Channel.