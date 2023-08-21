Listen Now! Florida Gators have big test with opener on the road at No. 11 Utah

Florida Gators fans had a golden era of football from 1990-2010.

During that 21-year span, the Gators won three national championships with 11 bowl victories.

They averaged 10 wins a season.

Since then, they’ve had double-digit wins just four times in 12 seasons. They’ve also had four sub-.500 seasons. For context, the Gators had four sub-.500 seasons from 1961 through 2012.

To say it’s been a rough span since Urban Meyer’s departure as head coach is an understatement.

Gator fans aren’t known as a patient bunch. They want results, and they want them quickly.

Following a 6-7 campaign in 2022 during Billy Napier’s first season, one has to wonder how long fans will remain patient with their young head coach.

Most prognosticators place the Gators third or fourth in the SEC East, predicting six or seven wins in 2023.

Can the Gators prove the experts wrong and challenge Georgia for the division’s top spot?

Or will the frustrations continue to mount in Gainesville?

To help break down the 2023 team ahead of its first game at No. 11 Utah on Aug. 31 is Gainesville Sun Gators beat writer Kevin Brockway.

He’s the latest guest on “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” powered by the USA TODAY Network.

Kevin will give us a comprehensive breakdown of the team, including new Gators starting QB, Graham Mertz.

Mertz left Wisconsin to spend his final year in college with the Gators. While experienced, his career hasn’t been overwhelming.

"There's a thought that, you know, him operating in the shotgun under Billy Napier is gonna result in better success, and after they mainly worked under center in Wisconsin, and you're hearing a lot of the fact that they, quote-unquote, "speak the same language," Kevin says during the podcast. "They're very in tune with each other."

Mertz will have a talented backfield to work with, including Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne.

It will be interesting to see if Florida’s offense will be able to put up enough points against a highly-respected Utah defense.

And speaking of defense, what was once Florida’s strong point, defense has been its Achilles heel over the past several seasons.

Can the defense return to the form that made it one of the most feared units for more than two decades?

Florida fans hope so.

"There is a a lot of optimism about the defense with the new coordinator, Austin Armstrong," Kevin says. "I would say if Patrick Toney was back, you would be a little more concerned, but from what we saw in the spring game, in terms of the style, the number of sacks, everybody that we talked to about Austin Armstrong, all the players love his energy. They say it's gonna be more of an attacking defense, which I think Gator fans will welcome."

