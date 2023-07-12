Florida football: Buchholz standout DL Kendall Jackson commits to 2024 class

Standout Buchholz defensive lineman Kendall Jackson is staying close to home, choosing to commit to an impressive Florida football 2024 class on Wednesday.

Jackson posted 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions for Buchholz last season, helping lead the Bobcats to the Final Four of the 4S-3 state playoffs.

A three-star recruit per 247 Sports composite, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Jackson chose Florida over offers from Miami, Kentucky and Arkansas. As an edge rusher, Jackson is rated as the 36th best defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the 54th best player in the state of Florida.

Jackson said the belief that UF's coaching staff has in him factored heavily into his decision to commit to the Gators.

"Coach (Billy) Napier said that he thinks I'm really underrated and that shows how much they valued me," Jackson said. "From that point on, I'm like, now I have a head coach who believes and trusts in me."

Jackson will join a former Buchholz teammate, incoming freshman UF defensive lineman Gavin Hill, who was one of the first people he called after making the commitment.

Staying in Gainesville was another factor for Jackson, who has a family connection to the Gators. His uncle, the late Aubrey Hill, was a former UF receiver and coach.

Jackson is the 19th member of UF's 2024 class, which is currently ranked third nationally, per 247 Sports. Earlier this week, Florida landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal (6-8, 335 pounds, Leesburg, Va.) as Napier and his staff continue to rebuild the program in the trenches.