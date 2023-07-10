Here are the three Florida football players who will attend SEC football media days
SEC Football Media Days starts next week in Nashville, Tenn., and Florida football has announced the three players who will represent the Gators at the event.
Cornerback Jason Marshall Sr., wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and center Kingsley Eguakun will attend the event for UF. Florida head coach Billy Napier and the three players will take questions at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Wednesday, July 19.
Marshall Jr. in an All-SEC preseason third-team cornerback, per Athlon, and projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pearsall, who had 33 catches for 661 yards and 5 TDs, is an honorable mention All-SEC selection from Athlon, while Eguakun is a two-year starter at center.
Florida chose not to send either of its quarterbacks -- Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz or redshirt sophomore Jack Miller -- who are battling for the starting job this fall. The Gators will start fall practice on July 31 and open the season Aug. 31 at Utah.
Here are the rest of the attendees from other SEC schools:
Alabama
JC Latham, OL, Junior
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior
Dallas Turner, LB, Junior
Arkansas
Landon Jackson, DE, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior
Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior
Auburn
Luke Deal, TE, Senior
Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior
Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior
Georgia
Brock Bowers, TE, Junior
Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior
Kentucky
Eli Cox, OL, Senior
Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior
J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior
LSU
Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior
Josh Williams, RB, Senior
Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior
Ole Miss
Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore
Deantre Prince, CB, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior
Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior
Will Rogers, QB, Senior
Missouri
Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior
Javon Foster, OL, Senior
Darius Robinson, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior
Kai Kroeger, P, Senior
Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior
Tennessee
Joe Milton III, QB, Senior
Omari Thomas, DL, Senior
Jacob Warren, TE, Senior
Texas A&M
Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior
McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior
Ainias Smith, WR, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ethan Barr, LB, Senior
Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior
Will Sheppard, WR, Senior