Here are the three Florida football players who will attend SEC football media days

SEC Football Media Days starts next week in Nashville, Tenn., and Florida football has announced the three players who will represent the Gators at the event.

Cornerback Jason Marshall Sr., wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and center Kingsley Eguakun will attend the event for UF. Florida head coach Billy Napier and the three players will take questions at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Wednesday, July 19.

Marshall Jr. in an All-SEC preseason third-team cornerback, per Athlon, and projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pearsall, who had 33 catches for 661 yards and 5 TDs, is an honorable mention All-SEC selection from Athlon, while Eguakun is a two-year starter at center.

Florida chose not to send either of its quarterbacks -- Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz or redshirt sophomore Jack Miller -- who are battling for the starting job this fall. The Gators will start fall practice on July 31 and open the season Aug. 31 at Utah.

Here are the rest of the attendees from other SEC schools:

Alabama

JC Latham, OL, Junior

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior

Dallas Turner, LB, Junior

Arkansas

Landon Jackson, DE, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior

Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior

Auburn

Luke Deal, TE, Senior

Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior

Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior

Georgia

Brock Bowers, TE, Junior

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior

Kentucky

Eli Cox, OL, Senior

Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior

J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior

Josh Williams, RB, Senior

Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior

Ole Miss

Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore

Deantre Prince, CB, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior

Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior

Will Rogers, QB, Senior

Missouri

Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior

Javon Foster, OL, Senior

Darius Robinson, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior

Kai Kroeger, P, Senior

Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior

Tennessee

Joe Milton III, QB, Senior

Omari Thomas, DL, Senior

Jacob Warren, TE, Senior

Texas A&M

Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior

McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior

Ainias Smith, WR, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ethan Barr, LB, Senior

Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior

Will Sheppard, WR, Senior