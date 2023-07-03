What could Florida get for a $400 million (at least) renovation of The Swamp?

After years of studying how Ben Hill Griffin Stadium might be rebuilt, Florida took the first concrete step on Monday. The school announced it will start looking for an architectural firm to handle the project.

“We’ve conducted a number of studies over the past five-plus years about what the future could look like for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium,” Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. “We’ve engaged with vendors that specialize in iconic venues and stadium experience for both fans and players while offering a variety of solutions.”

There are plenty of options on the table. At the very least, the seating, concourse layout, entry gates, bathrooms and concessions will be refurbished. The sound system and video board will also be refurbished.

Yet to be determined is the extent of the rebuild, such as how many seats might be removed. The stadium opened in 1930 and has expanded from two stands that held 22,000 fans into an 88,548-seat monolith.

What it will look like in three to five years is open to speculation. “There are many questions that come with a project of this scope,” Stricklin said. “It would be premature to speculate on the answer to many of those things., including but not limited to final costs, seating capacity and specific timeline.”

The last major renovation was in 2003, when the press box and several levels of club seats were expanded. The University Athletic Association has been kicking around ideas with UF’s Campus, Planning, Design and Construction Office.

“It is now time to take that information and engage with an architect who can present renovation, construction and phasing options for The Swamp,” Stricklin said.

That selection process is expected to take months. The overall timeline depends on what plans are eventually adopted. That will also determine the cost.

The UAA is gearing up for a fundraising campaign, since the ultimate price tag is expected to be at least $400 million.

We look forward to working along with an architect that will start providing options on what those answers could look like,” Stricklin said, “and allow us to continue to host college football’s biggest and best fans in The Swamp.”

