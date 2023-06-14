Florida football's 2024 schedule is set. Here's who the Gators play.

The Florida Gators' football team is set to start its 2024 season at home against in-state rival Miami on Aug. 31, followed by a visit from the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 7.

The Gators go on to host the University of Central Florida Knights on Oct. 5 and visit Doak Campbell Stadium on Nov. 30 for the year's edition of the Sunshine State Showdown against the Florida State Seminoles.

The 2024 season is set to mark the third of the Billy Napier era and Florida fans will undoubtedly be eyeing a return as contenders in the Southeastern Conference. In order to accomplish that, Napier and the Gators will have to get through their eight-game conference slate, which is set to revealed by the SEC on Wednesday night.

No more divisions?What the 8 game SEC schedule for 2024 means for Florida football

What the magazines say about 2023:Anonymous coach in Athlon questions Florida football talent

This story will be updated with the Gators' conference opponents Wednesday night.

Florida football's SEC schedule for 2024

vs. Kentucky Wildcats

vs. LSU Tigers

vs. Ole Miss Rebels

vs. Texas A&M Aggies

at Georgia (Jacksonville)

at Mississippi State

at Tennessee

at Texas

Florida football's non-conference schedule for 2024

Aug. 31 vs. Miami Hurricanes

Sept. 7 vs. Samford Bulldogs

Oct. 5 vs. UCF Knights

Nov. 30 at FSU Seminoles

Florida football returns to Austin for first time since 1939

It's been a long, long time since Florida football has traveled to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns − over 80 years, to be exact.

The last time Texas and Florida met in Austin was on Sept. 30, 1939 in a game that saw the Longhorns shutout the Gators 12-0.

The very next year, Texas visited Gainesville and took it to Florida, posting a 26-0 win over the Gators.

Florida and Texas's football teams have met just three times ever with the first meeting coming on Oct. 25, 1924 in a game that resulted in a 7-7 tie.