Anonymous coach in Athlon questions Florida football talent

Athlon Sports released its 2023 College Football Preview on Monday, and it expects more hard times for Florida football in head coach Billy Napier's second season.

The Gators, coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons, are picked to go 5-7 in 2023 and finish fifth in the SEC East.

In its Scouting the Gators section, an anonymous SEC assistant coach didn't paint the rosiest picture for UF this fall:

“This season is going to test a lot of people’s patience,” the coach said. “(Head coach Billy) Napier was never going to be Steve Spurrier, and he inherited probably the least talented overall roster in 20-some-odd years at Florida. There’s a reason they ran off (Dan) Mullen, and it wasn’t about his record. The lack of winning on those top guys (in recruiting) is starting to show up on the field. … It could really be trial by fire for (defensive coordinator) Austin Armstrong with that schedule because this is such a far cry from the level of defensive talent they had with (Will) Muschamp. … They have some depth at running back, and you can see where Napier wants to build along that plan and schedule he had at Louisiana, but are people going to be patient enough for that? The bottom line is that this roster doesn’t look like it’s from the state of Florida, and you can’t fix that in two offseasons when you play in the SEC.”

Napier is more bullish on UF's chances in 2023 based on players having more familiarity with offensive and defensive schemes in year two. Florida lost six NFL Draft picks, including starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who went fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts, from a team that went 6-7.

Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is in line to replace Richardson. There also is hope that a deeper defense will perform better under Armstrong, whose unit recorded eight sacks in April's Orange and Blue game. Florida has no first and second team selections on Athlon's preseason All-SEC team, but does have a handful of third-team selections, including cornerback Jason Marshall, linebacker Shamar James, running back Montrell Johnson Jr., tackle Austin Barber, punter Jeremy Crawshaw and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

"We’re going to get better at our process," Napier said at SEC spring meetings. "We’re going to establish our systems, our expectations, and we’re going to do the work."