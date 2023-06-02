What the 8 game SEC schedule for 2024 means for Florida football

The SEC's decision to stick with an 8-game football schedule in 2024 will impact teams throughout the conference.

The most competitive league in college football will get tougher with the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in 2024. For Florida football, coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons, the challenge will be to build positive momentum from 2023 into the 2024 season, when the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams.

Kicking the can:SEC meekly kicks the can on football schedule. Now, ESPN, CFP gain control | Toppmeyer

Tougher penalties:SEC strengthens access to competition penalties

New clock rules:SEC football coaches share mixed views about new clock rules

Here's a look at how the SEC's decision will impact the Florida Gators:

Chance to continue Tennessee rivalry

In announcing the schedule format for 2024, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said there will be no set number of teams as annual rivals. Some thought with the eight-game format, the league would go to one annual rival while alternating the remaining seven teams every other year. That won't be the case.

Sankey said the premium will remain on keeping annual rivalry intact. The SEC will unveil its 2024 schedule on June 14 in a TV show on SEC Network. You can already pencil in Florida-Georgia. But Florida-Tennessee, a rivalry built on the Steve Spurrier-Phil Fulmer clashes in the 1990s and early 2000s, is another game that merits rivalry considerations from the league. The Gators have had the better of the series of late, winning 16 of the last 18 meetings, though Tennessee won 38-33 last year in Knoxville.

Chance to honor non-conference contracts with Miami, UCF

Florida has home-and-home series scheduled for Miami (2024-25) and a two-or one series with UCF (2024-2030-2033) beginning in the 2024 season.

Had the SEC gone to a nine-game schedule, UF would have probably had to drop one of the opponents. Instead, those series will likely remain as scheduled, with Florida hosting both UCF and Miami in the 2024 season.

"The timing of OU and Texas joining sooner than what we anticipated," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said before the chancellors and presidents voted for 8 games on Thursday. "When we were here a year ago, they were coming in ’25. The fact that that’s been sped up, and we’re 12 months, 15 months out, and we don’t have a decision, and we all have non-conference contracts for the fall of ’24 makes me think that nine might not be feasible for the first year."

Florida's 2024 non-conference schedule will include hosting Miami, UCF, Samford and playing at Florida State. It's a bear, for sure. But with the CFP expanding to 12 teams in 2024, it could position the Gators well for an at-large bid if they are successful.

"The most monumental change is going to be what they do with the College Football Playoff," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "How do these decisions ultimately affect our ability to get into the tournament.”

No more SEC East race

Sankey announced divisions will be abolished starting in 2024. The top two teams record-wise from the 16-team conference will play for the SEC Championship.

Rivalries between Florida-Georgia and Florida-Tennessee will likely be preserved for 2024. But annual games with Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Missouri will no longer be guaranteed. Nor will the cross-division game with LSU.

Instead, Florida could head west or host Oklahoma and Texas. The Gators haven't played the Longhorns since 1940. UF last played in Sooners in the Cotton Bowl in 2020, losing 55-20.