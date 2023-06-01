SEC strengthens access to competition penalties

MIRAMAR BEACH -- In addition to the SEC announcing an eight-game football schedule for 2024, the conference also came to a decision on a new policy to prevent court and field storming.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the access to competition area commissioner's regulation on Thursday at SEC spring meetings. It includes:

--- Fines increased to $100,000, $200,000 and $500,000 for a first, second and third offense, from $50,000, $100,000 and $250,000. In an interesting twist, those fines will now be paid to the visiting school that gets stormed upon, instead of the conference office. Effective immediately, each school is now on a fresh penalty cycle when it comes to fines.

--- By August 1, each school must provide the conference office with a detailed field/court rush management plan. That includes a communication plan to encourage fans to stay off fields and courts.

--- Each member school must provide security and uniformed law enforcement presence around each team and game officials during, before and after the event to prevent contact with spectators, which involved coaches, student-athletes and another athletic department representatives.

--- In the event of a field or court rush, use of uniformed law enforcement personnel and equipment (e.g, rope, barricade, expandable tunnels) must be provided to secure a clear path off the playing surface for the visiting team, its coaches and personnel. If a field/court rush ensues, the visiting team shall forgo the postgame handshake and get to the locker room as soon as possible.

Not a unanimous decision

Sankey said the vote wasn't unanimous, but was a majority, and important to go forward to ensure the safety of athletes, coaches and fans. Under the new regulations, Sankey has the authority to impose additional penalties if he sees fit to do so.

"It's been in the works for a long time," Sankey said. "It's come up repeatedly. We had some that were clear in their concerns, and I think indicated them."

Former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley was the driving force behind the SEC's initial policy, which was adopted in 2004. But it became obvious it needed more teeth. Last October, when Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 for its first win against the Crimson Tide since 2006, a throng of fans rushed from Neyland Stadium, taking down the goalposts and dumping them in the Tennessee River.

"We have dealt with a lot over the years," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. "I don't want to take anything away from the great environment of college sports, however there's a safety issue and it has to be addressed at some level ...

"I've been on the field for a few storms, It's not fun. It's dangerous. We had various situations that could have escalated. Earlier in my career at Oregon State, while I was working for Mitch Barnhart, we had a young woman hurt badly in a field storming. That's happened at other places, too."

Planned celebrations

The new policy opens the door for planned celebrations. For example, schools can allow fans to celebrate on the field or court once the visiting team personnel and game officials have safely exited without incurring a fine.

Clemson football, for example, allows its fans to come on the field after home games but they don't rush at the final whistle. Instead they come on the field in an orderly fashion 5-10 minutes after the game ends.

"The dialogue on how we keep fans and players and staff safely is a real one," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. "We need to navigate that space. I think there's a two-edged sword, you try to stop everybody from running the field, there's a safety issue too.

"How do we keep everybody safe? Before the game, during the game, after the game, certainly. I think the pageantry, the passion that is college football, is also what makes it college football. It's a unique endeavor and what makes it the greatest sport in my opinion. So, navigating that space is really important."