SEC football coaches share mixed views about new clock rules

MIRAMAR BEACH — Concerned with games stretching to four hours, college football adopted changes during the offseason that should impact pace of play.

The NCAA approved the changes in April. The clock will now run on first downs, with the exception of the final two minutes of the first half and the final two minutes of the game. In addition, teams can no longer use consecutive time outs and there will no longer be untimed downs at the end of the first and third quarters. Those downs would carry over to the start of the second and fourth quarter.

Most SEC football coaches view the clock changes as non-impactful, but a few see it as possibly altering how they run offense.

“You’re going to get less at-bats,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “The efficiency of what you play. I think everything gets magnified a little bit more in terms of quality of execution.

“In our league the margin of error is really small. I think this is much like the NFL, the game has shrunk just a little bit, depending on who you play, the pace of the game. I think, yeah, it’s going to be pretty significant.”

SEC coach discuss pace of play rules — fewer plays, less offense?

Studies have suggested the new clock rules will result in three-to-seven fewer plays per game on offense.

“I’m sure fast tempo offense coaches don’t like the change and defensive guys do, because you’re going to have less plays,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “It doesn’t take much to figure out that the hope is we have more plays, they wear down more. But I don’t think it’s going to be a major game changer.”

Neither do Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel or Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who like Kiffin, run up-tempo offenses.

“Everybody is still playing by the same amount of time on the clock,” Huepel said. “It’s not changing from one side. So how much time that actually is going to bleed from the game, I don’t know, it’s a possession, maybe two, number of plays will be down for everybody across America. At the end of the day you still have to score more points than the other team does with the number of plays and possession that you’ve got.”

Said Drinkwitz: “The clock is still going to stop the last two minutes, rolling the clock the last play of the game we’re talking maybe seven less plays a game. I don’t think it’s going to have an impact on even the people who are encouraging it think it will have.”

Player safety, viewership

Other impacts of the rule changes include player safety and viewership. College football doesn’t necessarily have a ratings problem, but shorter games will result in better fits inside three-and-a-half hour televised windows.

“I do think the game is getting long and this is an attempt to try to make it a little more efficient for the fans and for the viewer, which is a big part of what we’re doing,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Fewer plays during a game also means fewer chances for injuries. As seasons could potentially stretch up to 17 games when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024, it could provide more protection for players.

“That can make our game healthier for the player, more entertaining,” Napier said. “I think ultimately, you know, we're trying to protect the game and create more revenue for the game. I think these things can be beneficial.”