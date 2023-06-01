Florida football: Billy Napier shares thoughts on new portal additions

MIRAMAR BEACH — Florida football coach Billy Napier has high expectations for two recent transfer portal additions.

Former Michigan safety R.J. Moten and running back JaKobi Jackson (Coahoma Community College, Clarksdale, Miss.) signed with the Gators out of the transfer portal in May.

Here are Napier’s thoughts on the two new additions:

Moten brings experience to secondary

Napier said Moten brings both experience and versatility to the secondary. He’s capable of playing all three safety spots, including the star position.

“He’s close to 215, right in that 216, 217,” Napier said. “He’s a bigger guy. I think the big thing about RJ is he brings, that’s one of the rooms on the team where we lack experience. We’ve got a couple of guys that have played right around 200 snaps that have played free safety and weak safety.”

As a two-year starter at Michigan, Moten developed a reputation as a hard hitter capable of holding his own in coverage with 65 tackles. 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions. His father, Ron Moten Sr., played linebacker at Florida from 1982-86 before going on to an NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as a sixth-round draft pick.

“R.J.’s play, he’s been a two-year starter at a really good program and certainly has played some big games and has been effective,” Napier said. “There’s some connection to Florida there too, I think his dad, there’s a little bit of that, too. Wanted to be a Gator, bring some experience to the room, did a number of things on film I felt like would benefit our team.

“He’s a worker as well. He’s been very impressive so far in terms of his attitude and approach. He’s literally seems like he’s in the building every time I walk in the building.”

Jackson adds depth to RB room

Jackson rushed 276 times for 1,390 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 115 yards on 14 catches in two JUCO seasons at Coahoma. He will join returning running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne and newcomers Cam Carroll (transfer Tulane) and Treyaun Webb (incoming freshman) in a competitive position group.

“We’ve talked about this a number of times, having a fifth back,” Napier said. “You know, he’s a two-year player and I think he’s been very productive.”

A former Class of 2020 Pensacola Catholic standout, Jackson had offers from UAB, South Alabama, Western Kentucky and UNC-Charlotte coming out of high school. But the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Jackson’s recruitment. He was unable to finish his classes as Pensacola Catholic, which led to his decision to go the JUCO route.

“Ultimately got left at the altar, a little bit,” Napier said. “Bet on himself, didn’t like his situation at the end and decided, OK, hey, I’m not going to take what I got, I’m going to go the JUCO route and was very productive as a junior college player. Ultimately the guy produced so we went and worked the guy, we trusted our evaluation.”