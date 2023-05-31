Florida football: Gators to play first four games of 2023 under the lights

Florida football will play under the lights in each of its first four games to start the 2023 season.

The Gators announced the start times of their first four games on Wednesday, beginning with the season opener on Aug. 31 at Utah, which will be an 8 p.m. prime time affair on Thursday night on ESPN.

UF's home opener at The Swamp on Sept. 9 will against McNeese State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPNU. After that, Florida's SEC opener in The Swamp on Sept. 16 against Tennessee will start at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN.

Florida will conclude its three-game homestand on Sept. 23 with a 7 p.m. game against Charlotte that will air on ESPN plus and SEC Network plus.

The Gators are looking to bounce back from a 6-7 season under Billy Napier, who is entering his second season as coach.