Florida football: Gators sign JUCO RB Transfer

Florida football added to a deep running back position group by announcing the signing of JUCO transfer JaKobi Jackson on Thursday night.

In three seasons at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Miss., the 6-foot-0, 215-pound Jackson rushed for 1,390 yards on 276 carries with 14 TDs, while adding 14 receptions for 115 yards and 2 TDs receiving.

A former Pensacola Catholic High standout, Jackson joins a deep running back room that includes returning players Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne, who wound up splitting the majority of carries last season. In addition, the Gators have brought in Tulane transfer Cam Carroll and true freshman running back Treyaun Webb, who both showed promise in UF's spring game.

Jackson is a rising junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

The move leaves Florida with two remaining scholarship spots for the 2023 roster.