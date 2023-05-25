Florida football: Buchholz HS standout Kendall Jackson discusses upcoming UF visit

Time will tell if Buchholz pass rushing standout Kendall Jackson decides to stay close to home and commit to Florida football’s growing 2024 class.

Jackson has an official visit set up for Florida on June 2, following by official visits to Kentucky (June 16) and Miami (June 23).

But Jackson’s communication lines with Florida remain strong, and he’s building a rapport with new UF defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

“Me and Coach Armstrong text all the time, just to check and see how things are going,” Jackson said. “Me and (edge rush) coach (Mike) Peterson talk all the time, Coach Napier, Coach Jay (Bateman), there’s just a lot of communication when it comes to me and the Gator staff.”

Asked more about what stands out about Armstrong, Jackson replied: “Obviously being able to come from the mentorship of ‘Bama and bring it over to UF, he knows what he’s talking about, seems like a great coach, great personality.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Jackson, who posted 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions for the Bobcats last season, said he came away impressed with Armstrong’s defense after watching it in person last April at the Orange and Blue Game. Both teams combined for eight sacks in the low-scoring, 10-7 affair.

“Watching everything break down, it was crazy because the edge person is always, like, pretty much open now to make a play,” Jackson said. “Obviously, it’s like messing with the offensive linemen’s minds.”

Kendall Jackson's Florida bloodlines

Jackson has a personal connection to UF. His uncle, the late Aubrey Hill, was a receiver at UF from 1991-94 and later served as a receivers coach with the Gators. Hill died in 2020 at 48 after a battle with cancer.

“It took a toll on me,” Jackson said. “That’s one thing that keeps me going, too, knowing that I’m playing for my uncle’s name. Every game I play is for him. I step on the field and I think about him.”

The chance to play close to home is intriguing for Jackson, who just completed his final spring season at Buchholz with a game Thursday night at Bradford. He even took some reps as a slot receiver in practices this spring, showing off his versatility and ball skills.

Jackson’s goal as a senior is to break the Buchholz single-season sack record, which stands at 19.5.

“Definitely pushing to accomplish that,” Jackson said.

Per247.com composite, Jackson is rated as a three-star recruit and the 55th best defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

“(Jackson) makes the biggest difference with his motor as he keeps his legs pumping and is always looking to clean up the trash,” 247.com director of scouting Andrew Ivins said, “Plays with a nice forward lean and at times can just overpower opposing tackles/guards with his wide base and initial push. Comfortable with a few pass rushing moves, but must keep getting better with his hands as that will also allow him to get off blocks faster and stuff gaps.”

Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats also in the mix

Jackson also is being recruited hard by Miami and Kentucky. Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his staff made an impression when they took a helicopter and landed on the Buchholz campus last January.

“I’ve never seen that,” Jackson said. “I’ve seen it over on social media outlets and things like that but to see it in person it was crazy.”

Jackson said he has faith in the direction of the Miami program despite the Hurricanes’ going 5-7 in Cristobal’s first season.

“Coach Cristobal is a great coach,” Jackson said. “Even though last year was a little hiccup season, at Oregon, he had one hiccup season and turned everything around so, just to see that he’s able to do that to turn a program around in one season is crazy.”

In addition to Cristobal, Jackson said he’s developing a relationship with new Miami defensive line coach and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who was promoted from defensive analyst this season.

“Coach (Joe) Salve’a and Coach Taylor are great coaches,” Jackson said. “Coach Taylor is a Hall of Famer so obviously he knows what he’s talking about.”