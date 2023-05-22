Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators still want to add scholarship QB

Florida football coach Billy Napier said the plan remains for the Gators to add a fourth scholarship quarterback, even after the end of the spring transfer portal window has left few options remaining.

"There are some limitations relative to what we can say publicly about that, but still intend to do that," Napier said before speaking at a Fightin' Gator Touchdown Club gathering Monday night in Gainesville.

The lack of viable remaining transfer options has fueled speculation that Florida could dip into the high school ranks and convince four-star Class of 2025 quarterback commitment Austin Simmons to re-classify for 2023.

Simmons is not your typical high school quarterback or student. A 6-foot-3, 202-pound lefty, Simmons broke former FSU and NFL standout Anquan Boldin's season passing records at Pahokee High School, throwing for 3,242 yards and 24 touchdowns and averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Per 247Sports.com composite, he's rated as the fourth best quarterback in the 2025 class.

As a student, Simmons has amassed a 5.34 GPA and completed all of his high school credits by the end of his freshman year. He's already earned 15 college credits in advanced courses as a home-schooled student.

That intelligence has translated onto the field, where coaches have praised his ability to see the field and process information.

"I played with Anquan Boldin and Austin sees the field way better," said former Pahokee coach Emmanuel Hendrix. "He's not the athlete Anquan is but knowing the game and understanding the offense and having total control over the offense, he's the best I've ever been around."

If Simmons returns to high school, he will play next season at Moore Haven, choosing to leave Pahokee after Hendrix was fired in March.

Florida's three current scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz, Ohio State transfer quarterback Jack Miller and redshirt freshman Max Brown. Mertz went 18 of 29 for 244 yards and 1 TD in UF's spring game, while Miller went 10 of 20 for 144 yards and a TD. Brown went 1 for 4 for 15 yards.

Gators sign FIU offensive lineman

Florida announced the signing of Florida International offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson on Monday, a spring transfer portal addition.

“He’s an experienced player with traits," Napier said. "We’ve had success with Group of Five players who have experience and have been productive."

Hudson, a two-year starter at right tackle at FIU, projects as a potential swing tackle behind projected starters Austin Barber and Damieon George Jr.

"He’s 6-foot-5, he’s 318 pounds. He’s got an 87 (inch) wingspan, which is really unique, a 36 arm," Napier said. "He’s got tackle traits. He’s played a lot of football. He’s from the state of Florida, from Brooksville. So yeah, I think he brings some experience to the room and certainly creates competition at the tackle position.”

More transfer additions?

Napier was asked if he expected any more transfers or roster additions before the start of fall camp in August, In addition to Hudson, Florida has landed a commitment from Michigan safety R.J. Moten, who is expected to sign in the coming weeks.

"Our roster’s somewhat stable," Napier said. "We’ve got a couple of spots left, but, you know, our team is very young, right, so I think, big picture wise, you’ve got to be calculated about just filling a spot, relative to the player maybe you can add in January ...

"We’ve got a few positional needs from a certain standpoint. If a player were to present himself that we think is good enough that maybe fits right now, we would pursue that player, but ultimately, I do think the winter portal is much deeper, much more talented than the spring portal was.”

Napier and his staff have taken a deliberate approach to the portal, which includes a video assessment, academic history, medical history and character references. It's the same approach that was used at Louisiana, where Napier went 40-12 in four seasons.

"We had to work harder at the evaluation process, so we took what we had learned from our past and I think we went to another level relative to predictors of success," Napier said. "We did a ton of research every offseason with NFL personnel departments, height, weight, verified speed, traits for critical factors for each position, big threes, just extremely detailed relative to the description of the position, how your team complements each other."

Palm Beach Post staff writer Emilee Smarr contributed to this report.