Florida football: Gators land commitment from FIU OL

Florida football picked up its second commitment out of the spring transfer portal, landing FIU offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson Jr.

Hudson pledged to the Gators after a weekend visit to UF's campus.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Hudson, from Brooksville, was a two-year starter at right tackle at FIU but has the versatility to play both outside and inside.

Depth on the offensive line is a concern after Florida lost four starters from the 2022 squad. One of the players expected to fill a starting role -- Baylor transfer guard Micah Mazzccua, suffered a shoulder injury during spring practices. That forced Florida to start a true freshman -- Knijeah Harris -- at guard during last month's Orange and Blue game.

Hudson posed a career-best run blocking grade of 82.3 during his 2020 season at FIU and allowed no sacks in 2022.

Earlier this month, Florida received a commitment from Michigan safety R.J. Moten, an experienced playmaker in the Big Ten who is expected to boost UF's secondary.