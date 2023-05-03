Florida recruiting: Thoughts on the Gators' early 2024 commitments

With spring football complete, the focus for Florida this summer turns to recruiting, both in the transfer portal this month and in trying to secure more high school commitments for the 2024 class.

The Gators are off to a good start, with seven early commitments, including four ranked in the top 50 nationally per 247Sports composite rankings.

Here's a look at UF's early commitments for 2024:

QB D.J. Lagway

Height/weight: 6-2, 225

School: Willis High School. Willis, Texas

Rating: Five star

Consensus National Rank: 21

The skinny: Lagway is considered the top-rated dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2024. He played in eight games last season before being hobbled by an ankle sprain. He passed for 2,080 yards with 24 TDs while rushing for 517 yards and 7 TDs.

DB Xavier Filsaime

Height/weight: 6-1, 180

School: McKinney High School, McKinney, Texas

Rating: Four star

Consensus National Rank: 35

The skinny: Filsaime recorded 76 tackles and forced three fumbles last season to help lead McKinney to the third round of the state playoffs. In addition to playing football, Filsaime ran track, where he posted personal bests of 10.52 seconds in the 100-meters, 22.38 seconds in the 200-meters, and 22 feet, 0.75 inches in the long jump.

LB Adarius Hayes

Height/weight: 6-4, 210

School: Largo High School, Largo

Rating: Four star

Consensus National Rank: 46

The skinny: Hayes turned down offers from Alabama, Auburn and Florida State to commit to UF. He finished the 2022 season with 121 tackles (14 for loss), three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries to help lead Largo to a 9-3 record and the first round of the state playoffs.

LB Myles Graham

Height/weight: 6-1, 212

School: Woodward Academy, Atlanta

Rating: Four star

Consensus National Rank: 49

The skinny: Graham. the son of former Gators running back Earnest Graham, was Florida's first commitment of the class last August. As a sophomore at Naples Evangelical Christian in 2021, Graham was a standout on defense with 130 tackles, eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

RB Chauncey Bowens

Height/weight: 5-11, 219

School: The Benjamin School, North Palm Beach

Rating: Four star

Consensus National Rank: 205

The skinny: Bowens rushed for 940 yards on 7.2 yards per carry and 94 yards per game in 2022. He's considered a strong downhill runner with the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

RB Kahnen Daniels

Height/weight: 5-11, 190

School: West Point High School, West Point, Miss.

Rating: Four star

Consensus National Rank: 338

The skinny: Daniels helped lead West Point to the Class 5A state football finals as a run-first quarterback who also spent time on offense at running back and wide receiver. Daniels has rushed for more than 3,050 yards and 32 TDs over his last two seasons, averaging 10.3 yards per carry.

S Josiah Davis

Height/weight: 6-1, 185

School: Berrian High School, Nashville, Ga.

Rating: Three star

Consensus National Rank: 492

The skinny: Davis posted 70 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in 2022. He also has potential value as a return man - he returned seven kickoffs for TDs while averaging 51.0 yards per return.

Analysis

Florida coach Billy Napier and his staff are off to a strong start on the recruiting front in 2024 after securing a 2023 class that ranked 14th nationally per 247Sports composite. Lagway brings promise as UF's quarterback of the future, while Filsaime, Hayes and Graham project as potential defensive playmakers. More work needs to be done securing playmakers at receiver and players on both the offensive and defensive lines to balance the class out.