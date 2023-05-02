Florida football: Gators land commitment from Michigan safety R.J. Moten

Florida secured its first commitment from the transfer portal during the spring signing period on Tuesday, landing Michigan safety R.J. Moten.

Moten visited UF's campus on Sunday and Monday before announcing his pledge to the Gators on Tuesday. A redshirt sophomore, Moten has two years of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star recruit from Delran, N.J., the 6-foot, 223-pound Moten started 10 of 13 games for Big Ten-champion Michigan last season, finishing with 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two pass breakups.

In 2021, Moten appeared in 13 games for the Wolverines, making five starts while also contributing on special teams. He finished with 34 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

Moten also comes from Gator bloodlines. His father, Ron Moten Sr., played linebacker for the Gators from 1982-86 before being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The senior Moten played for the Eagles from 1987-91.

Moten adds DB depth

Moten adds depth to a safety room that lost starters Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean to the NFL Draft during the offseason. The projected starters for the Gators going into fall camp are true sophomore Kamari Wilson and redshirt sophomore Miguel Mitchell. However, given Moten's experience and production at a high major college level, he could end up competing for a starting job this fall.

True freshmen Sharif Denson and Jordan Castell worked out at safety as early enrollees this spring. In addition, Florida moved wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston to safety to address depth at the position.

"It’s a room that we need to continue to develop depth if that makes sense and, ultimately, it’s going to be a big part of how good we can be on defense," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "That’ll be one of the areas of our team where we will be inexperienced and we will be playing young players.”

When Moten signs, Florida will have room to add four more players, with 81 of its FBS-limit 85 scholarship spots filled.

The Gators may not be done addressing the secondary. Florida has offered Louisiana defensive back Trenayvian Amos, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. A 6-1, 197-pound cornerback, Amos played two seasons at Louisiana under Napier. In 34 games over three seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns, he had 59 tackles, one interception and 14 pass breakups.