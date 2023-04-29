Pros and cons of the Jaguars taking Florida football’s Ventrell Miller in 2023 NFL Draft

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Miller was taken with the 121st pick. A team captain, the 24-year-old Miller served as a mentor to UF's younger defensive players while performing at a high level though injuries.

Here's what Miller brings to the NFL:

The positives

Miller was the vocal leader of Florida's defense during the 2022 season, overcoming a foot injury to finish with 74 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His best game of the season came against Missouri, when he had 11 tackles (10 solos) and a quarterback hurry on fourth down that sealed Florida's 24-17 win at The Swamp.

At 6-foot-0 and 232 pounds, Miller plays with physicality inside the box and can stop the run on a regular basis.

The concerns

Miller isn't athletic enough to be a three-down linebacker and has issues in pass coverage and tackling in space. He missed most of the 2021 season with a torn biceps tendon and as a result was granted a sixth year to play college football. After the 2022 season, Miller underwent foot surgery, which has limited his predraft workouts. He didn't attend UF's Pro Day.

Final thoughts

Miller could find a spot on an NFL roster working his way up through special teams to become a two-down linebacker. He may need to add more bulk to play inside the box at the NFL level.