UDFA tracker: Florida Gators OL Richard Gouraige heading to Bills

Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills shortly after the end of the draft, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Gouraige will join Florida teammates O'Cyrus Torrence and Justin Shorter, who were taken in the second and fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Bills over the weekend.

A projected fifth-to-seventh round pick, Gouraige slipped out of the draft, but could still earn a roster spot with the Bills. Buffalo made addressing a depleted offensive line a priority in the draft by taking Torrence, Florida's first consensus All-American offensive lineman since Maurkice Pouncey in 2009.

A former Under Armour All-American out of Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, Gouraige was durable, dependable and played with sound technique in his Florida career.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Gouraige made 42 career starts in five seasons at Florida, including five at left guard. In 2022, Gouraige made all 13 starts at left tackle for the Gators, surrendering just one sack and 14 pressures while posting a career-best run blocking grade (65.9).