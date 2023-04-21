Florida football: Edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. to enter transfer portal

Florida Gators edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. announced on social media on Friday his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Powell-Ryland, started five of 13 games for the Gators in 2022, finishing with 29 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. But Florida's decision to move Princely Umanmielen to the edge rush spot this season would have likely cut into Powell-Ryland's playing time in 2023. A junior from Portsmouth, Va., Powell-Ryland has two years of eligibility remaining.

With Powell-Ryland's decision, the Gators have 81 of 85 scholarship spots filled this spring. Florida coach Billy Napier said following UF's spring game that the school will be active in the transfer portal in the coming months.