Florida football: How much is new Gators defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong being paid?

The Florida Gators signed Austin Armstrong to a three-year, $3.6 million contract to become their new defensive coordinator.

Per terms of his deal, obtained through an open records request, the 29-year-old Armstrong will earn a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023, $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.3 million in 2025. Either side has the option of terminating the deal without cause after one year per 30-day written notice.

Armstrong's deal puts him in line with the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country. Ohio State's Jim Knowles was the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country last season at $1.9 million, per USA Today's assistant coaching salary database. Texas A&M's D.J. Durkin is the highest paid returning defensive coordinator in the SEC at $1.5 million in 2022. Pete Golding, who earned $1.725 million at Alabama last season, parted ways with the school last January.

Armstrong will be tasked improving a Florida defense that ranked 12th in the SEC in total defense (411.0 yards per game allowed), last in the SEC in third-down defense (49.7 percent conversions allowed) and 10th in sacks (1.8 per game). Florida's defense showed promise under Armstrong in the Orange and Blue game, recording 8 sacks and forcing 2 turnovers in a low scoring, 10-7 affair.

At Southern Mississippi, Amstrong's defense had success on third down and getting to the quarterback in 2022, ranking first in the Sun Belt in sacks (3.4 per game) and 5th in third-down conversions allowed (36.2 percent).

Armstrong replaced former UF defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, who earned $1 million for the Gators last season before moving on to take over as safeties coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Billy Gonzales to earn $500K

Billy Gonzales will earn a base salary of 500,000 to coach wide receivers at Florida, per terms of his contract.

Gonzales is entering his third stint as UF's receivers coach and has a proven track record of developing receivers who reach the NFL, including Percy Harvin, Louis Murphy, Riley Cooper, Van Jefferson and Kadarius Toney.

Russ Callaway to earn $300K

Russ Callaway will earn $300,000 as tight ends coach at Florida in 2023, per terms of his deal.

Callaway was promoted from a defensive analyst last season to replace William Peagler, who left to take over as assistant defensive line coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Corey Raymond gets 30K raise

Corey Raymond received a $30,000 raise from changing his duties from UF's cornerbacks coach to his new title as UF's secondary coach. Raymond will now oversee all the defensive backs after Toney worked with the safeties last season. Raymond, who made a base salary of $725,000 last season, will earn $755,000 this season.

Bonuses for all coaches

Bonuses for all coaches include a $1,500 academic incentive. Achievement bonuses include 10 percent salary for winning an SEC championship. 10 percent salary for playing in an SEC championship game, 10 percent salary for playing in a New Year's Day Bowl game, one month's salary for playing in a bowl game, 20 percent salary for playing in a College Football Playoff playoff game, 25 percent salary for playing in the College Football Playoff national title game and 30 percent salary for winning the College Football Playoff national championship.