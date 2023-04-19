Florida Gators football: 5 potential transfer portal targets

Florida football coach Billy Napier said following the spring game that the Gators intend to explore the transfer portal again this spring.

The Gators ended spring drills at 85 scholarship players, three under the NCAA FBS limit of 88.

"We're going to have opportunities to potentially add players to our team, but those will be much like they've been in the past," Napier said. "They're a case-by-case basis."

The spring portal opened last Saturday, and players will have until April 30 to enter their names into it.

"Our roster is not complete, and certainly we could add some players in the future," Napier said.

Here's a look at five potential transfer portal targets for the Gators in the spring period:

Josh Simmons, offensive lineman, San Diego State

Simmons is scheduled to visit Florida the first weekend in May. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Simmons started at tackle for San Diego State last season but was a four-star interior offensive line recruit out of Helix High in La Mesa, Calif. He originally committed to Oregon.

Given the uncertain status of Baylor transfer Micah Mazzucca, who sat out most of Florida's spring drills with a shoulder injury and underwent surgery, it's possible Florida coaches could consider sliding him back inside if he signs with the Gators. Regardless, Simmons would give Florida some positional versatility on the offensive line.

Hayden Wolff, quarterback, Old Dominion

Napier said following the spring game that the Gators plan to add a fourth scholarship quarterback to the roster before the start of fall camp.

Wolff, a former Venice High standout, has two years of eligibility remaining. He passed for 2,908 yards last season at Old Dominion, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 18 to 6. At 6-5, 235, Wolff would bring size and durability to the position, though accuracy (56.9 percent completion percentage in 2022) remains an issue.

Jordan Hudson, wide receiver, TCU

The Gators could use an infusion of talent at the wide receiver position. A four-star receiver from Garland, Texas, the 6-1, 180-pound Hudson appeared in all 14 games for the Horned Frogs last season, finishing with 14 catches for 174 yards and 3 TDs. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Derrick McLendon, edge rusher, Florida State

South Carolina, Missouri and Texas have already reached out to the 6-4, 240-pound McLendon, who had a breakout 2022 season with FSU with 37 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 fumble recovery. Would McLendon, who has two years of eligibility remaining, consider transferring to a rival school? New Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong's aggressive scheme produced eight sacks in Florida's spring game, which could appeal to McLendon, who posted seven career sacks with the Seminoles.

Var'Keyes Gumms, TE, North Texas

The Gators are in search for either developing or acquiring a receiving threat at tight end. The 6-3, 230-pound Gumms earned freshman All-American honors after finishing with 34 catches for 458 yards and 5 TDs. It's a step up from Conference USA to the SEC, but Gumms, who has three years of eligibility remaining, will have time to grow into the role.