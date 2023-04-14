Florida Gators football gets commitment from 5-star safety ranked in top 50 nationally

Florida's Orange and Blue game on Thursday night turned out to be fruitful from a recruiting standpoint.

During the game, the Gators landed a commitment from five-star safety Xavier Filsaime.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Filsaime from McKinney, Texas, is regarded as a consensus top 50 national recruit and the No. 2 overall safety in the 2024 Class. At McKinney High last season, Filsaime recorded 76 tackles and forced three fumbles to help lead his team to the third round of the state playoffs.

In addition to playing football at McKinney, Filsaime ran track, where he posted personal bests of 10.52 seconds in the 100-meters, 22.38 seconds in the 200-meters, and 22 feet, 0.75 inches in the long jump.

Filsaime was one of 290 recruits to visit Florida's campus for the game on Thursday night. He's the seventh commitment in UF's 2024 class, joining four-star running back Kahnen Daniels of West Point, Miss., who committed to Florida earlier this week.

Florida held its spring game on a Thursday night in part to create a separate day to get more recruits to visit rather than competing with a number of spring games scheduled for Saturday — which include Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.

"We had close to 300 kids here, a number of which we've offered scholarships to," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I think it also gives you an opportunity to get a lot of young players here. Some for the first time."