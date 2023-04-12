Florida football: Gators announce format, rosters for Orange and Blue game

Florida football announced the format of the spring game and rosters for Thursday night's Orange and Blue game at The Swamp.

The Gators will split into two teams (Orange and Blue) and on game day, the teams will run out of separate tunnels using both the home and visiting locker rooms. About 50 players will suit up for each team, though a handful of players will play for both teams, including quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Jack Miller.

The game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores.

The format is designed for fans to experience a game day atmosphere at The Swamp. Here's a list of the full rosters ( * indicates first-year transfer, ^ indicates early enrollee, # indicates players on both teams):

Orange Roster:

Blue Roster: