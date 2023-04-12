FOOTBALL

Florida football: Gators announce format, rosters for Orange and Blue game

Kevin Brockway
The Gainesville Sun
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier runs onto the field before first half action as Florida takes on South Carolina at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Florida football announced the format of the spring game and rosters for Thursday night's Orange and Blue game at The Swamp.

The Gators will split into two teams (Orange and Blue) and on game day, the teams will run out of separate tunnels using both the home and visiting locker rooms. About 50 players will suit up for each team, though a handful of players will play for both teams, including quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Jack Miller.

The game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores.

The format is designed for fans to experience a game day atmosphere at The Swamp. Here's a list of the full rosters ( * indicates first-year transfer, ^ indicates early enrollee, # indicates players on both teams):

Orange Roster:

0Sharif Denson^#
1Ricky Pearsall
2Ja'Keem Jackson^
2Montrell Johnson Jr.
3Xzavier Henderson
7Trevor Etienne
7Chris McClellan
9Will Norman^
9Keon Zipperer
10Jack Miller III#
11Kelby Collins ^
12Caleb Douglas 
13Aaron Gates^
13Micah Leon
14Jordan Castell^
15Graham Mertz*#
18Bryce Thornton^
18Dante Zanders
19Alex Gonzalez
19T.J. Searcy^
21Desmond Watson
22Kahleil Jackson
22Deuce Spurlock II*
23Jaydon Hill
25Ethan Pouncey
29Jaden Robinson^
29Trey Smack
30Taylor Spierto
35Dakota Mitchell
37Javion Toombs
38Carlson Joseph
38Sebastian Vargas#
40Jacob Watkins
41Ara Emerzian
42Kenny Anyaehie
43Curran Webb
44Jack Pyburn
47Justin Pelic
53Bryce Lovett^
58Austin Barber
59Hayden Clem#
65Kingsley Eguakun
66Jake Slaughter
67Richie Leonard IV
73Mark Pitts
75 Kamryn Waites
76 Damieon George Jr.,*
77 Knijeah Harris^
81Arlis Boardingham
82Ja'Markis Weston
85Scott Isacks III#
89Hayden Hansen
90Connor Homa
91Tyreik Norwood
95Jamari Lyons

Blue Roster:

0Sharif Denson^#
0Ja'Quavion Fraziars
3Jason Marshall Jr.
5Kamari Wilson
6Shemar James
6Andy Jean^
8Jalen Kimber
10Jack Miller III#
10Miguel Mitchell
11Aidan Mizell^
12Justus Boone
14Parker Leise
15Graham Mertz*#
15Derek Wingo
16Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman 
17Max Brown
17Scooby Williams
20Teradja Mitchell*
20Treyaun Webb^
24Kamran James^
26Jeremy Crawshaw
27Cam Carroll*
27Jadarrius Perkins
28Eddie Battle
28Devin Moore
32Cahron Rackley
33Daniel Cross
33Princely Umanmielen
34Mannie Nunnery*
34Andrew Savaiinaea
36Bryce Capers
38Sebastian Vargas#
39Peter Asumani
42Rocco Underwood
49 Adam Mihalek
52Jalen Farmer
52Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.
54Micah Mazzccua*
56Christian Williams
59Hayden Clem#
60Jackson Crozier
61Nicolas Flynn
64Riley Simonds
66Jaelin Humphries
71Roderick Kearney ^
74 Will Harrod
78 Kiyaunta Goodwin*
79Jordan Herman
80Zak Sedaros
85Scott Isacks III#
86Tony Livingston^
87Jonathan Odom
88Caleb Banks*
88Marcus Burke
93Keenan Landry
94Tyreak Sapp
99Cam Jackson*