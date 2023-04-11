Florida football: 3 quick takeways from spring practice 14

Florida football held its 14th spring practice on Tuesday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Gators will wrap up spring drills with Thursday's Orange and Blue game at The Swamp (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Here are three quick takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice:

WR Kahleil Jackson continues solid spring

Redshirt sophomore receiver Kahleil Jackson continued his solid spring, consistently catching passes from quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Jack Miller on crossing routes. Jackson, a Hawthorne native who played under Gator great Cornelius Ingram, could get more opportunities in the passing game this upcoming season. A big target at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, Jackson had two catches for 43 yards last season, including a 23-yard catch against South Carolina.

Sharif Denson, Jordan Castell working out at safety

Early enrollee freshmen Sharif Denson and Jordan Castell continued to work out with the safeties on Tuesday. Denson, an Under Armour All-American cornerback, brings the potential of more speed to the position group. True sophomore Kamari Wilson projects to start at strong safety, with fellow sophomore Miguel Mitchell at free safety.

WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars in non-contact jersey

Wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars was in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday, along with defensive backs Jadarrius Perkins, Ethan Pouncey and Dakota Mitchell.