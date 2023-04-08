Florida football: 3 takeaways from Florida's 13th spring practice

Florida football held its 13th practice of the spring on Saturday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Gators are winding down spring drills, with the 14th practice scheduled for Tuesday before Thursday's Orange and Blue Game at The Swamp (7:30 p.m., SEC Network Plus).

Here are three quick takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice.

Teradja Mitchell working with Shemar James at ILB

Ohio State transfer Teradja Mitchell worked with Shemar James with the first team unit at inside linebacker during drills, with Scooby Williams working with the second team. All three are expected to play significant snaps to replace the starting duo of Amari Burney and Ventrell Miller.

"We have unbelievable competition in that room," Florida coach Billy Napier said. " We’ve added a lot of good players to that room and then some of the players on our team that are returning, Scooby (Williams) in particular, has had a great spring camp."

The 6-foot-2, 243-pound Mitchell brings a veteran presence to the position group as a redshirt senior with starting experience in the Big Ten. He made eight starts for the Buckeyes in 2021.

"One of Teradja’s strengths is he is intelligent," Napier said. "I think he has experience as a player. He’s played for multiple coordinators in his career so he’s learning a new system. That’s nothing new for him but I do think that translates."

Andy Jean, Taylor Spierto both make nice catches

True freshman wide receiver Andy Jean and walk-on receiver Taylor Spierto both made nice catches during quarterback-receiver drills.

Jean has been one of the most consistent receivers in spring camp and could see playing time if he continues to develop.

LB Derek Wingo, CB Aaron Gates in non-contact jerseys

Linebacker Derek Wingo and cornerback Aaron Gates both remain in non-contact jerseys, recovering from injuries. Wingo and Gates worked out with linebacker Justin Pelic on the side with Florida strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke.