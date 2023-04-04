Florida football: Three storylines from the Gators' 11th practice of spring camp

Spring camp continued for Florida football as the Gators took to the practice fields Tuesday afternoon with just nine days before the spring game.

Florida's Orange and Blue Game is scheduled for Thursday, April 13th, at 7:30 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

As the first look at Billy Napier's Gators quickly approaches, here are storylines from spring practice No. 11.

Etienne out of no-contact jersey

During Saturday afternoon's practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, sophomore running back Trevor Etienne was observed wearing a black practice jersey, indicating that he might be limited at practice.

However, come Tuesday afternoon, Etienne was back to wearing a white jersey, which is the color Florida's offensive players wear during practice.

Etienne is coming off a freshman campaign that saw him rush for more than 700 yards and six touchdowns. This coming season, Etienne is expected to be an integral part of Napier's offense, which is still looking for its starting quarterback as Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and Jack Miller battle for the starting job.

While Etienne was out of a black practice jersey Tuesday, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ethan Pouncey, freshman cornerback Ja'Keem Johnson and sophomore safety Miguel Mitchell were all wearing black jerseys.

Jackson, Mizell earn praise from Gonzales

While Florida's wide receiver room is highlighted by the return of senior Ricky Pearsall, receivers coach Billy Gonzales was high on two other pass catchers during the media's brief visit to Tuesday's practice.

During a few times through a route running drill, redshirt sophomore receiver Kahleil Jackson and freshman Aiden Mizell both earned praise from Gonzales as they hauled in passes from Florida's rotating quarterbacks after sharp route-running.

Jackson, who spent his high school career east of Florida's campus at Hawthorne, is a former quarterback who has since converted to receiver after walking on with the Gators.

Meanwhile, Mizell signed with Florida on signing day in December and was an early enrollee. A 4-star commit out of high school, Mizell is highly regarded for his speed.

Boardingham looks strong among thin tight end group

After losing senior Keon Zipperer and junior Jonathan Odom to significant knee injuries, Florida tight end coach Russ Callaway walked into a severely thin tight end room when he was promoted from a defensive intern to the tight end's coach in early March.

But Callaway and the Gators are doing the best they can to make it work from the tight end position.

Redshirt freshman Arlis Boardingham might be the one to watch this season after having an impressive spring camp, which continued Tuesday as he worked alongside Callaway in a footwork drill.