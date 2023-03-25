Florida football: 3 takeaways from UF's seventh spring practice

Florida football held its seventh spring practice on Saturday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, Florida will hold 15 practices, culminating with the Orange and Blue Game, scheduled for April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Swamp.

Here are three quick takeaways from the practice:

Safety Kamari Wilson was back as a full participant in practice after wearing a non-contact jersey earlier in the week. Wilson and Miguel Mitchell are being counted on in the back end of the defense this spring to replace departed starters Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence II.

Redshirt freshman Christian Williams remained working out with starting grouping at left guard during Saturday's drills, with left tackle Austin Barber and center Kingsley Eguakun. Micah Mazzccua, meanwhile, was not at the open portion of Saturday's practice. Mazzccuua, a transfer from Baylor who began spring drills starting at left guard, said on social media Thursday that he intended to enter the transfer portal before having a change of heart on Friday and returning to the team.

Florida offensive lineman Christian Williams working out as the starter at left guard

Wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman continued his solid spring with a nice leaping catch along the sideline on a throw from quarterback Jack Miller. Chiaokhiao-Bowman, a sophomore, had seven catches for 138 yards last season along with three tackles on special teams. He could figure into Florida's offensive plans in receiving game for the Gators again this season.