Florida football: Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua returns to the transfer portal

Micah Mazzccua's career at Florida could turn out to be a short stay.

Mazzccua announced on Twitter Thursday that he's entering the transfer portal, months after arriving as a transfer from Baylor.

Pro Football Focus rated the 6-foot-5, 329-pound Mazzccua as one of the top 10 offensive line transfers in the 2023 class, grading highest as a run blocker. Florida strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke referred to Mazzccua as a "bare knuckle brawler" when spring practices began.

But Mazzccua wasn't at the open portion of Florida's spring practice on Thursday. On Tuesday, Mazzccua was working with the second string, behind redshirt freshman Christian Williams.

Technically, Mazzccua can't offically enter the portal until the next window opens for college football players on May 1, leaving room open for a change of heart if he opts to return to the Gators.

Mazzccua, a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, started the last two years at left guard at Baylor. It was thought he would help replace the void left when All-American right guard O'Cyrus Torrence declared for the NFL Draft and All-American left guard Ethan White entered the transfer portal.