Florida football: 3 takeaways from Gators' sixth spring practice

Florida football held its sixth spring practice on Thursday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Gators will hold 15 practices overall, culminating with the Orange and Blue Game at The Swamp on April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Here are three quick takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice:

2024 QB commit D.J. Lagway, high school coaches visit practice

Florida 2024 five-star quarterback commitment D.J. Lagway, on an unofficial visit to UF's campus, was among visitors to UF's football practice on Thursday. Lagway was on the field, watching Florida's quarterbacks throw.

Also watching practice were a number of high school coaches, including former Gators defensive lineman and new Gainesville High coach Ian Scott. The coaches are in town for this weekend's Florida football coaching clinic,

Graham Mertz, Jack Miller continue QB competition

Graham Mertz and Jack Miller continued their quarterback competition this spring to replace the departed Anthony Richardson.

Mertz sailed a few throws high but found tight end Keon Zipperer on a nice connection downfield.

Miller was mostly accurate throughout passing drills with receivers, hitting Ricky Pearsall in stride on an out route and Kahleil Jackson on a crossing pattern over the middle.

LB Derek Wingo in non-contact jersey this week

Linebacker Derek Wingo, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, worked out on the side on Tuesday and Thursday in a non-contact jersey after not appearing on the field for practices before spring break. Wingo dealt with numerous foot and shoulder injuries during the 2022 season and was knocked out of the Las Vegas Bowl with an undisclosed injury.