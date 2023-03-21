Florida football: Montrell Johnson Jr. vows to become a more complete running back in 2023

After a 2022 season that included team-highs in rushing yards (841) and TDs (10), Florida sophomore running back Montrell Johnson was asked recently how he would grade himself.

“I would say a C-plus, B-minus,” Johnson said.

Asked the reason for the grade, Johnson responded: “I know you all maybe thought I didn’t have a bad year but I’m just hard on myself. I look at the little things to change, I can be better at that.”

Johnson wants to become a more complete running back in 2023, able to pass protect on third down and catch balls out of the backfield. That process begins this spring, where the 5-foot-11, 218 pound Johnson will try to set an example for the rest of the running backs room.

Pro Day invitesFlorida football: Anthony Richardson, Brenton Cox Jr. among invitees for Gators' Pro Day

Oh BrotherFlorida football: Running back Trevor Etienne finds inspiration, advice from older NFL brother

New coachesFlorida football: Gators round out coaching staff with new receivers, tight ends coaches

“The veteran guys, second-year guys here at UF, we need to speak up and be more in a leadership role,” Johnson said. “We just need to hype the team up and be that juice that we need to go into the season fresh.”

Johnson will be 'running angry'

There were times when Johnson showed the ability to get stronger as the game progressed. Against Texas A&M, for example, Johnson rushed for 78 of his 100 yards in the second half, including one rushing TD.

“That plays a major role in my game,” Johnson said. “I like to run angry. If I’m not running angry, I would think I’m not having a great game.”

Averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Johnson was able to get tough yards between the tackles and break free for occasional big gains outside. Of Johnson’s 10 TD runs, two came on runs of 30 yards or more.

“Anybody can score points in the first and third quarter,” Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke said. “Fourth quarter, you have to have a different mentality, you’ve got to want to be out there, you’ve got to want to be out there when the game is on the line. You’ve got to want the pressure and accept the challenge.”

Mentoring new running backs

Johnson said part of his role this spring will include mentoring the new running backs - freshman early enrollee Treyaun Webb and Tulane grad transfer Cam Carroll.

Both will add depth, with Johnson and sophomore Trevor Etienne projected to get the bulk of the carries again this season.

“Cam, he’s a great guy,” Johnson said. “He’s learning the plays. He’s eager to learn, so is Treyaun Webb, but he has a lot of experience and I’m kind of talking to him about kind of soaking that energy because he’s been at Tulane for about four years.”

Johnson said he’s also developing a relationship with new Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, a Wisconsin transfer who is competing with Jack Miller for the starting job. Johnson said Mertz is often one of the first players in the building and one of the last to leave.

“Working with Graham he’s always you know asking about what we did last year with Anthony (Richardson). He wants to know the right reads, the right pass protection,” Johnson said. “So I’m kind of like helping with that.”