Florida football: 3 quick takeaways from Gators' fifth spring practice

Back from spring break, Florida held its fifth spring football practice on Tuesday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, Florida will practice 15 times this spring, culminating with the Orange and Blue Game at The Swamp on April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Here are three quick takeaways from the practice:

New WR coach Billy Gonzales on the field, working with receivers

Gonzales was on the field Tuesday working with wide receivers after being hired last week to replace the departed Keary Colbert.

It's Gonzales' third stint as wide receiver coach after working for the Gators from 2005-09 and 2018-21.

Gonzales was high energy working with receivers in both blocking and route running drills.

Damieon George Jr. a good day at RT

Alabama transfer Damieon George Jr. had a good day working primarily at right tackle, with Austin Barber and Kiyauanta Goodwin alternating on the left side.

The 6-foot-6, 369-pound George stuffed Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen on a pass rush drill.

Redshirt freshman Christian Williams also worked extensively at left guard, alternating with Micah Mazzccua.

Michael Nunnery, Cam Carroll back as full participants

Linebacker Michael Nunnery and running back Cam Carroll were back as full participants in practice after wearing non-contact jerseys the week before spring break.

Players that remained in non-contact jerseys included safety Kamari Wilson, defensive back Ethan Pouncey and offensive lineman Jalen Farmer.