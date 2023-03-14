Florida football: Running back Trevor Etienne finds inspiration, advice from older NFL brother

During a breakout freshman season in 2022, Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne often found video clips waiting for him on his computer or cell phone.

They came from his older brother, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who watched each of Trevor's carries intently.

"It's like, 'Good run, but you did this wrong,' " Trevor said. "Just critiquing every little thing I do, and that's just him helping me."

Trevor Etienne rushed for 719 yards on 118 carries with 6 touchdowns, displaying electric speed and advanced field vision. But following UF's fourth spring practice on Saturday, Trevor said he has room to grow and will count on his older brother for even more advice.

Travis Etienne starred collegiately in Clemson, where he won a national championship in 2018 and rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 TDs before being taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 1,125 yards and 5 TDs last year after sitting out his rookie year with a foot injury that required surgery.

Trevor said the two don't see each other often despite being only 70 miles apart because they are both busy. But they talk on the phone every day.

"Looking up to him I wanted to do everything he's done," Trevor said. "Just follow in his footsteps. Like, wherever he went, I wanted to go. So just watching him, I thank him for doing the right thing because I feel that's why I'm here today."

Trevor and Travis Etienne have small-town roots

Trevor and Travis grew up in Jennings, La., a small town near the Gulf Coast between Lafayette and Lake Charles.

"Everyone from Jennings is hungry, man," Trevor said. "It's just a small town. I searched up the population like last week, it's like 9,000 people. So that's just like, you want to get out of the small town. It drives you."

It drove the Etienne brothers, whose parents worked hard to raise them. Their father, Travis Etienne Sr., worked for a well service company in the oil industry while their mother, Donnetta, worked as a nurse.

Travis and Trevor played at Jennings High under head coach Rusty Phelps. The two often trained together. Trevor recalled a time when Travis first motivated him during a high school game.

"One game, I was coming back from an injury, and I had broken my fibula," Trevor said. "And like, they say I was running soft but I thought I was running pretty hard. He comes on the sideline and he's like, 'Bro, you gonna start playing or what?' I'm like, 'What you mean?' "

Trevor said what he misses the most about living on the Louisiana Gulf Coast is the food.

"I've been going to Gainesville Seafood out here," he said. "It's a place, I get the fried chicken wings and shrimp. That's been kind of good. But my family comes down and cooks and I just freeze it, like whatever they have leftover, and I heat that back up."

Younger Etienne rounding out his game

Trevor, 5-foot-9, 207 pounds, said he'd like to become a more complete running back this season. That includes improving in pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield. Last season, he had 9 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD.

Another goal is to become a more vocal leader.

"Help the team in a positive way," Trevor said. "Help the team win championships. I feel like me being a leader and being vocal, just bring everyone on board. Once we get that going, I feel like this team can be unstoppable.”

Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke said Trevor should benefit from his first full spring after enrolling in June as a true freshman last season.

"We had to speed ball his learning curve as he went because he was so talented," Juluke said. "So, we had to meet more, we had to have different things that he needed to do, we had Zooms at home, we did all those things to try to make it easier for him, as best as we could."

Trevor said he doesn't mind splitting carries with Montrell Johnson Jr., again for another season. A fellow Louisiana native from New Orleans, Johnson rushed for 841 yards and 10 TDs last season.

“It helped me a lot," Trevor said. "He could tell I was nervous. He was just like, ‘you gotta slow down. You’re moving too fast. You’re not being patient.' He was just giving me those tips. It helped."