Florida football: Gators opener at Utah set for a Thursday night

Florida football will open its 2023 season under Thursday night lights, as the Gators announced their matchup at Utah will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later time. PAC-12 television contracts, which govern Utah’s home games, will determine time and broadcast information.

It will be the first time that Florida has played on a Thursday since Oct. 1, 1992, when the Gators lost 30-6 at Mississippi State.

The trip will mark the first game played in Salt Lake City between Florida and Utah, and it will be the second of a home-and-home series between the schools. Last September, Florida opened the 2022 season with a 29-26 upset of Utah at the The Swamp, a game decided on an interception in the end zone by linebacker Amari Burney in the closing seconds.

Utah will return starting quarterback Cam Rising, who has helped guide the Utes to back-to-back conference championships. Florida will enter the game with a new quarterback, likely either Graham Mertz or Jack Miller, after starting quarterback Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft last December. Richardson rushed for three TDs in the win over Utah to earn SEC offensive player of the week honors.