Florida football: New defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong on philosophy: 'We try to negotiate with a hammer'

New Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has been described as high-energy so far by his players, and that's the kind of defense he intends to bring to the Gators next season.

The 29-year-old Armstrong was hired two weeks ago after a one-month stint as inside linebackers coach at Alabama. Before that, Armstrong spent two years as defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, where in 2022 his defense ranked third nationally in tackles for loss per game (8.3 pg), fourth nationally in sacks (3.39 per game) and seventh in interceptions (17).

"From a pressure standpoint, you know, we are aggressive," Amstrong said, "I mean, we say we try to negotiate with a hammer, right? Like, we're going to be aggressive.

"We’re not going to let them dictate the terms of engagement. We're gonna be able to run all our stuff against all circumstances of offense. You know, we feel like we have a good run pressure philosophy in relative to the pass game.”

Armstrong's creeper defense, which brings simulated pressures, is similar to departed defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, who left to take a job as safeties coach with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Because Armstrong worked under head coach Billy Napier as inside linebackers coach at Louisiana in 2020, the fit was right for a smooth transition.

"We're very, very multiple you know," Toney said. "We are basically a 3-3-5 per se but really a 4-2 because that's what modern football is ...

"Not many people are like us that are multiple in the backend and multiple in the front end or kind of one or the other, right? We're both. I mean, we're gonna be able to take whatever tools we need every week to play in this league because each team is different. Vanderbilt's different than Georgia. Georgia is different than Tennessee. You know what I'm saying? Like you've got to have a scheme that is flexible to what you're seeing all the time, but also what your players can do."

Tough to leave behind Nick Saban

Armstrong said it was a tough decision to leave behind Alabama and seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban. He said his defense at Southern Mississippi derived concepts from what both Saban and Bill Belichick developed 30 years ago with the Cleveland Browns.

Growing up in Clinton, Alabama, an hour south of Tuscaloosa, Armstrong dreamed of coaching for the Crimson Tide.

"Nick Saban was my hero, and the opportunity to be there and work for him and being at home, we lost my mother in September, and it was really, really hard," Armstrong said. "And the good Lord puts you at Alabama of all places, you know? Leaving Southern Miss was hard, too. We had that thing going in the right direction."

Amstrong said Saban was supportive of his decision.

"He was phenomenal and gave me a lot of good advice, pros, and cons," Armstrong said. "But it was a privilege to be there. Privilege to work there. But the opportunity to come here to be with coach Napier is something you can’t pass up.”

But Armstrong admitted he was a fan of the Gators growing up as well. He wears a visor while he coaches as an ode to Steve Spurrier, and dressed up as Spurrier for an elementary school career day when he was in third grade, which didn't go over as well as he had hoped.

"I had a blue visor that I bought at Hat Shack," Armstrong said. "It was awesome. Everybody was mean that day. People weren’t nice.”

Youth being served

At 29, the baby-faced Armstrong will enter 2023 as one of the youngest defensive coordinators in college football. How will he handle the big stage of the SEC? The players?

"Players care about you if you love them and care about them and can you make them better," Armstrong said. "You know? What we always talk about doing is keeping the main thing the main thing, well the main thing is does this guy have substance to help me be a better person and a better player? We have a track record of that."

Armstrong said every defensive player is getting a clean slate this season. Last season, under Toney, Florida's defense struggled, surrendering 40 or more points in three games while ranking 12th in the SEC in total defense (411.0 ypg allowed).

So far, Florida players seem receptive to what Armstrong is teaching.

“He came in with energy," Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill said. "I ain’t gonna lie, like, out the gate, he talked to us, he came in and got us fired. We’re sitting back in our seats, like, when he got to talking, we leaned up a little bit, like ‘OK, like’ I can tell he means business.”

If Armstrong can transform Florida's defense into a unit that gets consistent stops, it could go a long way in helping the Gators rebound from back-to-back 6-7 seasons.

"To be with coach Napier, to be with this staff, to be associated with the University of Florida, it’s a no-brainer," Amstrong said. "God’s been good to us and we’re very excited to be here and ready to go.”