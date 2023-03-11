Florida football: An early look at the Gators' revamped offensive line and its four new starters

In year one, Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier made it clear the foundation of the program would be built on the offensive line.

The Gators devote two coaches to the offensive front – offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale and offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton - which has resulted in enhanced development for the position group. Stapleton played three seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008, making 12 starts at right guard that season.

Led by guard O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida’s first consensus All-American offensive lineman since Maurkice Pouncey in 2009, the offensive line was among the best in the country in fewest sacks allowed and generating yards per carry in the run game during the regular season.

This spring, Florida faces the challenge of replacing four starters on the offensive line. Torrence and starting left tackle Richard Gouraige declared for the NFL draft, while right guard Ethan White and right tackle Michael Tarquin both transferred to USC.

Spring drills will provide a chance for new starters to establish themselves and develop chemistry before the start of the fall camp.

“That's the beautiful thing about offensive line, right? We say five equals one,” Sale said. “You can’t just have one good player, it takes five of us, right, playing together as a unit, and then you need more than five really …

“We’ve got 15 opportunities (in spring practices) going into the summer, in our development, but I’m satisfied with what we got and what we’re able to work with, so we'll be good.”

Here’s an early look at how Florida’s revamped offensive line could look this fall in Napier’s second season:

Austin Barber and two SEC transfers at tackle

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Barber started five games last season while alternating at left and right tackle and earned College Football News freshman All-America honors.

Now a redshirt sophomore, Barber is penciled in as a starter at left tackle.

“It’s awesome, protecting the blindside,” Barber said. “I feel like that’s just the best position on the offensive line in my opinion. I don’t touch the ball like the center, but I think I protect the quarterback a lot more.”

At right tackle, a position battle will come down to a pair of SEC transfers - former Kentucky tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin (6-8, 353) and former Alabama tackle Damieon George Jr. (6-6, 369).

Both Goodwin and George are big bodies capable of protecting the quarterback and blocking for the run. George made three starts for Alabama at right tackle during the 2021 season. Sale said George will stay outside at tackle and not move inside to guard.

“We’ve signed him for a tackle, and we need depth there also as well, so he’ll stay out there,” Sale said. “But we’ve got some really, really good young inside guys we’re really happy with.”

Weight was an issue for Goodwin at Kentucky, but Sale said he’s lost 22 pounds since enrolling at UF. Goodwin stonewalled Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen during a one-on-one line of scrimmage drill last week. Sale said Goodwin’s size and wingspan stand out.

“It's hard to find those guys,” Sale said. “You gotta get them. Everybody's working hard in recruiting to get them, to get them on your team, especially guys like him, so he's long. He's played left, he can play right, so it’s good to have guys like that.”

Changing of the guards

Inside, Florida will look to replace two starters at guard. Baylor transfer Micah Mazzccua (pronounced Maz-ooka) will likely land the job at left guard. Mazzccua (6-5, 329) started 10 of 11 games last season and graded out at the second-best guard in the Big 12, per Pro Football Focus.

Mazzccua has already displayed a mean streak in practice. Napier referred to him as a “bar room brawler” following the first day of practice.

“He got some freakin’ dog in him,” Sale said. “… I would go in a bar with him anytime.”

At right guard, Sale is high on the potential on Richie Leonard IV (6-2, 317), who is with the first team this spring. Leonard started one game for the injured Torrence at right guard last season against LSU and Florida’s offensive line remained steady, surrendering one sack and rushing for 6.4 yards per carry in the 45-35 loss.

Sale said Leonard’s strength is his intelligence and ability to communicate, which will be valuable in helping either George or Goodwin settle in at right tackle.

“He can communicate, get them on the same page make all the calls right,” Sale said.

Other players capable of providing depth at guard include redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter (6-4, 300), freshman Knijeah Harris (6-3, 322), freshman Roderick Kearney (6-4, 280), redshirt freshman Christian Williams (6-4, 322) and redshirt freshman Jalen Farmer (6-4, 330).

Kingsley Eguakun back at center

Redshirt junior Kingsley Eguakun (6-3, 301) is back for his third season as Florida’s starting center. Eguakun has made 26 straight starts over the last two seasons and will take on more of a leadership role this season.

“I feel like I’ve been the vocal leader and really just the leader in general the last couple of years,” Eguakun said. “So the leadership role personally isn’t something new to step into.

“I think it’s different because it’s new guys, they don’t really know who I am, and the freshmen and stuff I’ve kind of got to introduce them to what it is to be a Gator, how to work, how to go about themselves, what they need to do to improve themselves.”

Sale said Slaughter could see some playing time at center behind Eguakun as well.

“I have no problems with Jake going in the game, if we're playing tomorrow,” Sale said. “Jake's a good football player."