Florida football: 3 takeaways from Gators' fourth spring practice

Florida football held its fourth spring practice on Saturday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, Florida will practice 15 times this spring, culminating with the Orange and Blue Game at The Swamp on April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open viewing period of the practice:

Shemar James leads linebacker group

Sophomore Shemar James led the linebacker group in drills and looks noticeably stronger and leaner. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound James was one of six players to clean 335 pounds during offseason workouts.

"He was just a pup last year," Florida strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke said. "He learned from two great leaders in Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney. And now I think he’s stepping into year two. He has a better understanding of the offseason program and season expectations and he’s got a chance to flash."

A better day for Florida's receivers

Florida's receivers had a better day catching the ball Saturday, with Hawthorne native Khalil Jackson and Xzavier Henderson making lunging catches on high throws on crossing routes.

Freshman wide receiver Andy Jean also continued his strong spring, catching a low throw off of his shoe tops.

Edge rusher Scooby Williams back, LB Mannie Nunnery works out on side

Edge rusher Scooby Williams was back as a full participant in practice after wearing a non-contact jersey on Tuesday. Inside linebacker Mannie Nunnery, meanwhile, was in a non-contact jersey working out on the side.

Also remaining in non-contact jerseys were running back Cam Carroll, offensive lineman Jalen Farmer, cornerback Aaron Gates, defensive back Ethan Pouncey, wide receiver Zak Sedaros and safety Cahron Rackley.