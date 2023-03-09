Florida football: 3 takeaways from the Gators' third spring practice

Florida football held its third spring practice on Thursday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, Florida will hold 15 practices, including the Orange and Blue Game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at The Swamp on Thursday, April 13.

Here are three quick takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice:

Kiyaunta Goodwin holds his own in line of scrimmage drills

Florida finished the open portion of practice with one-on-one matchups between the offensive and defensive lines. New offensive lineman and Kentucky transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin stood out, keeping starting edge rusher Princely Umanmielen from turning the corner.

At 6-foot-7, 353 pounds, Goodwin has lost weight since arriving from Kentucky and is competing with Alabama transfer Dameion George Jr., for the starting job for the Gators at right tackle.

Wide receiver drops

Wide receivers Xzavier Henderson and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman had drops during live drills involving receivers and quarterbacks. The Gators are counting on their receivers to be more consistent catching the ball in 2023. That was a recent criticism from former quarterback Anthony Richardson while he was interviewed at the NFL Combine.

CB Jaydon Hill, RB Montrell Johnson back

Cornerback Jaydon Hill and running back Montrell Johnson were back as full participants in drills after working out on the side on Tuesday.

Players in non-contact jerseys Thursday included running back Cam Carroll, a transfer from Tulane, edge rusher Scooby Williams and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jalen Farmer.