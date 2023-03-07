Florida football: Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. taking on leadership role on defense

Florida junior cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. wants to become a more vocal leader on the defense this spring.

“There’s young guys coming in and they’re looking up to me and some of the other guys,” Marshall said following Saturday's first spring practice. “Setting that foundation and me having my game experience and experience here in college in general, they’re going to look up to me, ask questions.”

Marshall, out of Miami Palmetto High School, is coming off a sophomore season in which he started all 13 games - recording eight pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one interception.

As Florida’s top cover corner, the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Marshall set goals of becoming faster and stronger during the offseason. But with the departure of linebackers Ventrell Miller Jr., Amari Burney and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., Marshall is preparing to make an impact beyond the playing field as well.

“It all started end of last year,” Marshall said. “With guys like Ventrell leaving and Gervon leaving, those were your vocal guys on defense. I’m in that role. I have to step up and be more vocal toward the defense.”

Gators have special cornerback group

With the return of cornerbacks Jaydon Hill, Jalen Kimber and Devin Moore, Marshall said the position group could be special in 2023. Hill and Kimber returned interceptions for touchdowns last season.

“I’m real confident about this room," Marshall said. "I feel like we can really be the No. 1 defensive back (group) in the nation.”

Marshall also sees positive signs from Sharif Denson and Ja'Keem Jackson, two four-star corners who have enrolled early as true freshmen this semester and are taking part in spring drills.

“JaKeem, he's a dog," Marshall said. "You know, you can see it in his face that he wants it. I’m trying to be, you know, that role model to not only him but to, like you said, Sharif, too."

Corey Raymond back to lead both CBs and Safeties

The cornerbacks will work for their second season under coach Corey Raymond, who has taken on the expanded role as secondary coach. Last season., Raymond only coached cornerbacks, with former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney coaching the safeties.

Florida coach Billy Napier said the intent was to have Raymond work with the cornerbacks and safeties even before Toney left two weeks ago. Austin Armstrong replaced Toney as Florida's defensive coordinator last week.

"We’re doing a number of other things there relative to edge players and interior defensive line," Napier said. "Certainly, we just had a coordinator change, we’ll take the same approach.”

Raymond coached defensive backs and cornerbacks at LSU from 2012-21, producing seven All-Americans and 15 NFL Draft picks.

"He can spread his knowledge to everybody," Marshall said. "Not only myself, Devin or in the cornerbacks room, but the safeties as well. You know, we’re all going to be on the field together, so why not have one coach to put in the knowledge and we all learn from him.”