Florida football: 3 quick takeaways from Gators' second spring practice

Florida football held its second spring practice on Tuesday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

In all, Florida will hold 15 practices, including the Orange and Blue Game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at The Swamp on Thursday, April 13.

More vocalFlorida football: Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. taking on leadership role on defense

Mertz on targetFlorida football: 3 quick takeaways from Gators' first spring practice in rainy Gainesville

Fresh startFlorida football: 5 storylines for Gators this spring as Billy Napier starts second season

Here are three quick takeaways from the open 15-minute portion of the practice:

Graham Mertz, Andy Jean continue to connect

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz continued to show good chemistry hitting freshman receiver Andy Jean on crossing routes.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Jean has shown advanced skills for an early enrollee.

“I played against him in high school," Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. said. "His routes, his catching, everything is clean. He’s big, physical, and he’s fast. He’ll be a real good addition to the offense.”

Russ Calloway continued to show high energy coaching the tight ends on Tuesday, with Dante Zanders and Keon Zipperer working with the first grouping.

According to multiple reports, Calloway has been promoted from a defensive analyst to tight ends coach, though Florida has yet to officially announce the hire. Callaway has experience working with pass-catchers, having worked as a receivers coach at Samford from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Samford from 2017-19.

Florida starting cornerback Jaydon Hill worked out on the side with the training staff, though he was not wearing a non-contact jersey.

Those remaining in non-contact jerseys included defensive back Ethan Pouncey, cornerback Antonio Gates, cornerback Aaron Gates, wide receiver Zak Sedaros and safety Cahron Rackley.